Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Cambium Networks in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Cambium Networks from $9.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Cambium Networks from $10.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Cambium Networks from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.92.

Shares of CMBM opened at $16.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.86. Cambium Networks has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $62.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.68 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 1.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMBM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cambium Networks by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 45,566 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cambium Networks by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cambium Networks by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 256,725 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Cambium Networks by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cambium Networks by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 821,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 318,612 shares during the last quarter. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, RF algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at two gigabytes per second.

