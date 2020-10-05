CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

CDNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of CareDx from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of CareDx from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Get CareDx alerts:

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $41.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.62 and a 200-day moving average of $30.02. CareDx has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.95 and a beta of 0.81.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.61 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CareDx will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $316,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,684,936.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,833. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 267.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.