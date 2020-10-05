BidaskClub Downgrades Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:BIPC) to Buy

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:BIPC) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $55.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.62. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $32.54 and a fifty-two week high of $56.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of regulated gas transmission systems in Brazil. It also engages in the regulated distribution operations in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

Further Reading: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.