Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) to Hold

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiveXLive Media, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Loton, Corp which provide premium internet networks devoted to live music and music-related video content. The company provides an online destination for music fans to enjoy premium live performances from music venues and leading music festivals, such as Rock in Rio, Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival, Hangout Music Festival as well as premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. LiveXLive Media Inc., formerly known as Loton Corp., is based in Beverly Hills, United States. “

Get Livexlive Media alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LIVX. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Livexlive Media in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Livexlive Media from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Livexlive Media from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on Livexlive Media from $4.50 to $5.75 in a report on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Livexlive Media has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.18.

NASDAQ:LIVX opened at $2.40 on Friday. Livexlive Media has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $4.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 million. Research analysts predict that Livexlive Media will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Livexlive Media news, CEO Robert S. Ellin purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,384,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,876,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert S. Ellin purchased 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $31,365.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,450,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,699,402.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 71,651 shares of company stock valued at $193,473 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Livexlive Media by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 42,606 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Livexlive Media by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 20,651 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livexlive Media in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Livexlive Media by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Livexlive Media by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 72,088 shares during the period. 32.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Livexlive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Livexlive Media (LIVX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Livexlive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livexlive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.