Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) to “Hold”

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LKFN. TheStreet cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

LKFN stock opened at $42.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.01 and a 200-day moving average of $42.32. Lakeland Financial has a 12-month low of $30.49 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.23. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $50.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.55 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $125,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,833,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,371,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,145,000 after acquiring an additional 17,032 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,265,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,494,000 after acquiring an additional 90,699 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,094,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,211,000 after acquiring an additional 11,707 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 493.2% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,055,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,169,000 after acquiring an additional 877,445 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

