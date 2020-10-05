MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $29.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.49% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on MacroGenics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MacroGenics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MacroGenics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.69.

Shares of MGNX stock opened at $24.27 on Friday. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $32.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.93.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 72.15% and a negative net margin of 214.06%. The business had revenue of $20.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $201,525.00. Also, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 4,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $114,334.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,054.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,113 shares of company stock worth $2,808,636 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in MacroGenics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 209,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

Generation Bio Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub
Cambium Networks Downgraded by BidaskClub
CareDx Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
BidaskClub Downgrades Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to Buy
Alerus Financial Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Livexlive Media to Hold
