MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $29.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.49% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on MacroGenics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MacroGenics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MacroGenics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.69.

Shares of MGNX stock opened at $24.27 on Friday. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $32.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.93.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 72.15% and a negative net margin of 214.06%. The business had revenue of $20.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $201,525.00. Also, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 4,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $114,334.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,054.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,113 shares of company stock worth $2,808,636 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in MacroGenics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 209,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

