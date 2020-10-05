Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) to “Buy”

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.25 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.86% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Israel Chemicals Ltd. is a manufacturer of specialty fertilizers and specialty phosphates, flame retardants and water treatment solutions. It operates primarily in three markets: agriculture, food and engineered materials. The Company’s products include bromine specialty chemicals, potash, phosphate fertilizers, and specialty performance and industrial products. It markets its products primarily in Israel, Europe, and the Americas. Israel Chemicals Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Get ICL Group alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

ICL opened at $3.70 on Friday. ICL Group has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 61.67 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.51.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. ICL Group had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ICL Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in ICL Group by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. 4.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Further Reading: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICL Group (ICL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.