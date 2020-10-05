Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hawkins, Inc. distributes, blends and manufactures bulk and specialty chemicals and other health and nutrition products for its customers in a wide variety of industries. Thousands of water treatment facilities, manufacturers, food and dairy producers, research labs and many other organizations depend on Hawkins for the chemical products they need. These products range from potassium carbonate to chlorine to FCC grade citrates and phosphates. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. “

Get Hawkins alerts:

HWKN has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hawkins from $52.50 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of HWKN opened at $46.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $490.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.91. Hawkins has a 1-year low of $26.82 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $143.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.80 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 12.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hawkins will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hawkins news, VP Theresa R. Moran sold 3,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $171,606.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,993.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWKN. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,643,000 after acquiring an additional 28,317 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the first quarter valued at about $985,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the second quarter valued at about $575,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the second quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the second quarter valued at about $405,000. 59.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hawkins (HWKN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.