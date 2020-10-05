Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Matthews International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MATW opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.42. Matthews International has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $40.36. The stock has a market cap of $700.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.14.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $359.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Matthews International will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Matthews International by 723.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Matthews International in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Matthews International by 346.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Matthews International in the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Matthews International in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

