Analyzing Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) and Casper Sleep (NASDAQ:CSPR)

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) and Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Sleep Number and Casper Sleep’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sleep Number 4.70% -48.94% 9.28% Casper Sleep N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Sleep Number and Casper Sleep’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sleep Number $1.70 billion 0.85 $81.85 million $2.70 19.18 Casper Sleep $439.26 million 0.63 -$93.04 million ($8.86) -0.78

Sleep Number has higher revenue and earnings than Casper Sleep. Casper Sleep is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sleep Number, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.7% of Sleep Number shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.9% of Casper Sleep shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Sleep Number shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sleep Number and Casper Sleep, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sleep Number 2 3 1 0 1.83 Casper Sleep 0 3 6 0 2.67

Sleep Number currently has a consensus target price of $47.33, indicating a potential downside of 8.61%. Casper Sleep has a consensus target price of $11.72, indicating a potential upside of 69.89%. Given Casper Sleep’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Casper Sleep is more favorable than Sleep Number.

Summary

Sleep Number beats Casper Sleep on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. The company sells its products directly to consumers through retail, online, and phone, as well as through wholesale. As of March 4, 2019, it operated approximately 580 stores in 50 states. The company was formerly known as Select Comfort Corporation and changed its name to Sleep Number Corporation in November 2017. Sleep Number Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc. provides sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores, and 18 retail partners. The company was formerly known as Providence Mattress Company and changed its name to Casper Sleep Inc. in January 2014. Casper Sleep Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

