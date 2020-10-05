Head to Head Review: Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) vs. China Sun Group High-Tech (NYSE:CSGH)

China Sun Group High-Tech (OTCMKTS:CSGH) and Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get China Sun Group High-Tech alerts:

This table compares China Sun Group High-Tech and Venator Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Sun Group High-Tech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Venator Materials $2.13 billion 0.11 -$175.00 million $0.24 8.75

China Sun Group High-Tech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Venator Materials.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.7% of Venator Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Venator Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

China Sun Group High-Tech has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Venator Materials has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for China Sun Group High-Tech and Venator Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Sun Group High-Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Venator Materials 1 5 2 0 2.13

Venator Materials has a consensus target price of $2.56, suggesting a potential upside of 21.77%. Given Venator Materials’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Venator Materials is more favorable than China Sun Group High-Tech.

Profitability

This table compares China Sun Group High-Tech and Venator Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Sun Group High-Tech N/A N/A N/A Venator Materials -10.36% 0.99% 0.31%

Summary

Venator Materials beats China Sun Group High-Tech on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Sun Group High-Tech

China Sun Group High-Tech Co., through its subsidiary, Dalian Xinyang High-Tech Development Co. Ltd., engages in the production and sale of cobaltosic oxide and lithium cobalt oxide used in lithium ion rechargeable batteries in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It provides battery level cobaltosic oxide, a cathode material used in the manufacturing of lithium cobalt oxide; and lithium iron phosphate, a cathode material used in lithium iron phosphate batteries. The company also offers ternary cathode material, which is applied as the main cathodes of small-sized communication and power instruments, such as portable power tools, electronic apparatus, laptops, and video cameras, as well as electric autos and bicycles. It serves lithium ion battery manufacturers, end product users, and lithium series product manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Capital Resource Funding, Inc. and changed its name to China Sun Group High-Tech Co. in August 2007. China Sun Group High-Tech Co. is headquartered in Dalian, the People's Republic of China.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products. The Performance Additives segment provides barium and zinc additives for use in coatings, films, pharmaceuticals, and paper and glass fiber reinforced plastics; colored inorganic pigments comprising iron oxides, ultramarines, specialty inorganics chemicals, and driers for construction, coating, plastic, and specialty markets; and wood protection chemicals for use in residential and commercial applications, as well as water treatment chemicals. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Stockton-On-Tees, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for China Sun Group High-Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Sun Group High-Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.