Ascendia Brands (OTCMKTS:ASCBQ) & Colgate-Palmolive (OTCMKTS:CL) Critical Contrast

Ascendia Brands (OTCMKTS:ASCBQ) and Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Ascendia Brands alerts:

This table compares Ascendia Brands and Colgate-Palmolive’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendia Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Colgate-Palmolive $15.69 billion 4.23 $2.37 billion $2.83 27.35

Colgate-Palmolive has higher revenue and earnings than Ascendia Brands.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.7% of Colgate-Palmolive shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.8% of Ascendia Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Colgate-Palmolive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ascendia Brands and Colgate-Palmolive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendia Brands N/A N/A N/A Colgate-Palmolive 16.13% 559.34% 16.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ascendia Brands and Colgate-Palmolive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendia Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Colgate-Palmolive 2 4 6 0 2.33

Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus price target of $75.82, indicating a potential downside of 2.04%. Given Colgate-Palmolive’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Colgate-Palmolive is more favorable than Ascendia Brands.

Summary

Colgate-Palmolive beats Ascendia Brands on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ascendia Brands Company Profile

Ascendia Brands, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of branded health and beauty care products. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Hamliton, NJ.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners. The company also provides home care products comprising dishwashing detergents, household cleaners, and fabric conditioners; pet nutrition products for everyday nutritional needs; and a range of therapeutic products to manage disease conditions in dogs and cats. Its principal global and regional trademarks include Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, Tom's of Maine, Sorriso, Speed Stick, Lady Speed Stick, Softsoap, Irish Spring, Protex, Sanex, Elta MD, PCA Skin, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline, and Suavitel, as well as Hill's Science Diet and Hill's Prescription Diet. The company markets and sells its oral, personal, and home care products to various retailers, wholesalers, and distributors; and pet nutrition products for dogs and cats through pet supply retailers, veterinarians, and e-commerce retailers. Colgate-Palmolive Company was founded in 1806 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendia Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendia Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.