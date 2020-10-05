Zacks: Analysts Expect Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) to post $10,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bellus Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10,000.00 and the lowest is $0.00. Bellus Health also posted sales of $10,000.00 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bellus Health will report full-year sales of $20,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20,000.00 to $30,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $20,000.00, with estimates ranging from $20,000.00 to $30,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bellus Health.

Bellus Health (NYSE:BLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BLU shares. Ci Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Bellus Health in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Bellus Health from $14.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Bellus Health from $28.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Guggenheim downgraded Bellus Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bellus Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.89.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Bellus Health in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bellus Health by 101.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 20,433 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Bellus Health in the first quarter worth approximately $621,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bellus Health by 104.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 33,033 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bellus Health in the first quarter worth approximately $727,000.

NYSE:BLU opened at $2.28 on Monday. Bellus Health has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $12.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average is $6.70.

About Bellus Health

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, a small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor for chronic cough. The company also has economic interests in various partnered development stage programs, including KIACTA for the treatment of sarcoidosis; AMO-01 for treatment of Phelan McDermid syndrome; and ALZ-801 for APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer's disease.

