Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $32.41 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,002,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,485,000 after acquiring an additional 38,207 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,558,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,895 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,691,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,892,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,573,000 after acquiring an additional 321,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,199,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $37.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.97. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.28). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 36.90%. The business had revenue of $261.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.53 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

