Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.

NYSE:RNGR opened at $2.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.11. Ranger Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $30.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 million. Ranger Energy Services had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. Research analysts forecast that Ranger Energy Services will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ranger Energy Services stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.96% of Ranger Energy Services worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.

