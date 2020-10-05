Deutsche Bank AG (FRA:DBK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Deutsche Bank AG (FRA:DBK) have received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €6.41 ($7.54).

DBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nord/LB set a €7.70 ($9.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €7.70 ($9.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €6.70 ($7.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of FRA DBK opened at €7.20 ($8.47) on Monday. Deutsche Bank has a twelve month low of €12.36 ($14.54) and a twelve month high of €18.49 ($21.75). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €7.77 and its 200-day moving average price is €7.32.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Carlisle Companies vs. Allied Security Innovations Financial Contrast
Carlisle Companies vs. Allied Security Innovations Financial Contrast
Reviewing Novavax and Cabaletta Bio
Reviewing Novavax and Cabaletta Bio
Financial Analysis: Hugoton Royalty Trust vs. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust
Financial Analysis: Hugoton Royalty Trust vs. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust
Analyzing Gold Standard Ventures & Its Rivals
Analyzing Gold Standard Ventures & Its Rivals
Cheniere Energy Partners & The Competition Head-To-Head Contrast
Cheniere Energy Partners & The Competition Head-To-Head Contrast
Comparing Noble Midstream Partners and Its Peers
Comparing Noble Midstream Partners and Its Peers


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report