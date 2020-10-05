Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.95.

CX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cemex SAB de CV in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.10 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cemex SAB de CV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th.

Shares of NYSE CX opened at $3.77 on Monday. Cemex SAB de CV has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $4.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -125.62, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Cemex SAB de CV had a positive return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 27.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 251,428 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,054,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 45,727 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV in the first quarter worth $26,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 0.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,648,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 33,807 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 1.6% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 572,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 36.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cemex SAB de CV

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

