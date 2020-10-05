Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.87, for a total transaction of $113,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,061.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total transaction of $124,220.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,442.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 339,368 shares of company stock worth $43,619,041. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 18.8% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 475 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.9% in the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 932 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.8% in the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 2,594 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $129.07 on Monday. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $147.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.92 and a 200 day moving average of $124.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

