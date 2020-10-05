Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €36.41 ($42.83).

FPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

FPE stock opened at €32.65 ($38.41) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €30.19 and a 200-day moving average of €30.11. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a fifty-two week high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

