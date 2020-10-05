Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €36.41 ($42.83).

FPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

FPE stock opened at €32.65 ($38.41) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €30.19 and a 200-day moving average of €30.11. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a fifty-two week high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

