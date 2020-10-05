UBS Group Analysts Give Siemens (FRA:SIE) a €122.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SIE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Independent Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Siemens currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €127.47 ($149.97).

Shares of SIE stock opened at €105.88 ($124.56) on Friday. Siemens has a 52-week low of €101.40 ($119.29) and a 52-week high of €133.39 ($156.93). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €115.95 and a 200 day moving average price of €99.50.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

