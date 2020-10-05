Baader Bank Reiterates €14.50 Price Target for DIC Asset (ETR:DIC)

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2020

Baader Bank set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of DIC Asset in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Warburg Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of DIC Asset and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €16.90 ($19.88).

Shares of DIC Asset stock opened at €10.24 ($12.05) on Thursday. DIC Asset has a 12-month low of €6.69 ($7.87) and a 12-month high of €17.40 ($20.47). The firm has a market capitalization of $825.21 million and a PE ratio of 9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €11.00 and its 200-day moving average is €11.21.

DIC Asset Company Profile

DIC Asset AG is one o f Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 178 assets with a combined market value of c.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Analyst Recommendations for DIC Asset (ETR:DIC)

Latest News

Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Lifted by Analyst
UBS Group Analysts Give Siemens a €122.00 Price Target
Baader Bank Reiterates €14.50 Price Target for DIC Asset
Brokers Offer Predictions for Community Health Systems’ Q2 2021 Earnings
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings Increased by Analyst
Urban Edge Properties to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts
