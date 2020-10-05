Baader Bank Reiterates €14.50 Price Target for DIC Asset (ETR:DIC)

Baader Bank set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of DIC Asset in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Warburg Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of DIC Asset and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €16.90 ($19.88).

Shares of DIC Asset stock opened at €10.24 ($12.05) on Thursday. DIC Asset has a 12-month low of €6.69 ($7.87) and a 12-month high of €17.40 ($20.47). The firm has a market capitalization of $825.21 million and a PE ratio of 9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €11.00 and its 200-day moving average is €11.21.

DIC Asset AG is one o f Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 178 assets with a combined market value of c.

