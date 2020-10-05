Brokers Offer Predictions for Community Health Systems’ Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) – Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Community Health Systems in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 1st. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald forecasts that the company will earn ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Community Health Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.05.

Shares of CYH opened at $4.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average is $3.76. Community Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.47.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $2.07. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Community Health Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 803.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $155,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

