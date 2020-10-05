Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Urban Edge Properties in a report issued on Friday, October 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Urban Edge Properties’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

UE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $9.20 to $9.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Urban Edge Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.14.

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $10.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.28. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $21.74.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $73.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.73 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 38.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

