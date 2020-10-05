Truist Securiti Comments on Noodles & Co’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) – Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Noodles & Co in a report issued on Thursday, October 1st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Noodles & Co’s FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

NDLS has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Co in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Noodles & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noodles & Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.31.

Shares of NDLS stock opened at $7.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $312.70 million, a PE ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Noodles & Co has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $9.31.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.61 million. Noodles & Co had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,435,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $11,264,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Noodles & Co by 15.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,095,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,829,000 after purchasing an additional 699,571 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Co in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,362,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 321.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 380,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 289,975 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its stake in Noodles & Co by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,199,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,358,000 after purchasing an additional 274,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Noodles & Co by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 386,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 173,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Co Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Earnings History and Estimates for Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Lifted by Analyst
Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Lifted by Analyst
UBS Group Analysts Give Siemens a €122.00 Price Target
UBS Group Analysts Give Siemens a €122.00 Price Target
Baader Bank Reiterates €14.50 Price Target for DIC Asset
Baader Bank Reiterates €14.50 Price Target for DIC Asset
Brokers Offer Predictions for Community Health Systems’ Q2 2021 Earnings
Brokers Offer Predictions for Community Health Systems’ Q2 2021 Earnings
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings Increased by Analyst
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings Increased by Analyst
Urban Edge Properties to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts
Urban Edge Properties to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report