Brokers Set Expectations for Heritage Financial Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Heritage Financial in a report issued on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $58.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.03 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 5.13%.

HFWA has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $18.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.41 million, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.30. Heritage Financial has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $29.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Heritage Financial by 46.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 43.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Heritage Financial in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Heritage Financial in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 8.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

