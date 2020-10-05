Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Methanex Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Methanex in a report released on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of ($0.95) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.99). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.51) EPS.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.39 million. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

MEOH has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Methanex from $16.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Methanex from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering lowered Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Methanex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Methanex from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.57.

MEOH opened at $23.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.35. Methanex has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $42.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.49 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Methanex by 473.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Methanex by 37.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Methanex by 2,467.7% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,784 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in Methanex during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Methanex during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 58.75% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

