American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share

American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for American Renal Associates in a report released on Thursday, October 1st. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald anticipates that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for American Renal Associates’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. American Renal Associates had a positive return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $205.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.89 million.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. American Renal Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

NYSE ARA opened at $11.52 on Monday. American Renal Associates has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $398.71 million, a P/E ratio of -34.91 and a beta of 1.52.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in American Renal Associates during the first quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in American Renal Associates by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in American Renal Associates by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Renal Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Renal Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

