Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Cable One Inc Lifted by KeyCorp (NYSE:CABO)

Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Cable One in a report released on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $11.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $11.66. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cable One’s Q2 2021 earnings at $11.68 EPS.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $10.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.82 by $1.81. The company had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.15 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.35 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CABO. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cable One from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,849.14.

NYSE:CABO opened at $1,841.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,818.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1,760.41. Cable One has a 52 week low of $1,031.39 and a 52 week high of $2,044.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

In related news, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,701.22, for a total value of $546,091.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at $4,860,385.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,853.20, for a total transaction of $618,968.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,294,592.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,677 shares of company stock valued at $4,983,077 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CABO. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Cable One in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Cable One by 312.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Cable One by 15.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Cable One in the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cable One by 78.6% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

