Chatham Lodging Trust to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, B.Riley Securit Forecasts (NYSE:CLDT)

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) – B.Riley Securit lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust in a report issued on Friday, October 2nd. B.Riley Securit analyst B. Maher now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.33). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CLDT. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Chatham Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.85.

Shares of CLDT stock opened at $7.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average of $6.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $367.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.78. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $18.63.

In other Chatham Lodging Trust news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.81 per share, with a total value of $312,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,400,966.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Dennis M. Craven purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $34,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 90,943 shares in the company, valued at $621,140.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 163,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,560 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,955,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,613,000 after purchasing an additional 68,779 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 21.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,067,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,218,000 after purchasing an additional 550,024 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 646.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 243,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 211,025 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

