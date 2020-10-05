Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Actuant Corporation’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EPAC)

Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Actuant in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Actuant’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Actuant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Actuant in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Actuant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

Shares of EPAC stock opened at $18.89 on Monday. Actuant has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $27.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.29.

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05).

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 0.18%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Actuant by 20.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Actuant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Actuant by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Actuant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Actuant by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 9,143 shares in the last quarter.

About Actuant

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

