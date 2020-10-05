Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Terex in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Terex’s FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $690.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.80 million. Terex had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 6.70%.

TEX has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Terex from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Terex from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Terex in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research raised Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $21.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.42. Terex has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $31.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.94 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Terex by 27.2% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,886,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,269 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,299,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,702,000 after buying an additional 1,007,214 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,657,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,874,000 after buying an additional 686,025 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 285.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 688,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,881,000 after buying an additional 509,388 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 976.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 558,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,480,000 after buying an additional 506,458 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Terex news, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley bought 2,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.47 per share, for a total transaction of $55,547.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,785.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,507 shares of company stock valued at $106,437. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

