Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Oct 5th, 2020

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hill-Rom in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 30th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hill-Rom’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.41 EPS.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The company had revenue of $767.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Hill-Rom in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hill-Rom from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine cut Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Hill-Rom from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.43.

NYSE HRC opened at $82.91 on Monday. Hill-Rom has a 12 month low of $72.29 and a 12 month high of $117.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.09 and a 200-day moving average of $100.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Hill-Rom by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,032 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Hill-Rom by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Hill-Rom by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Hill-Rom by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 105,946 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,466,000 after purchasing an additional 52,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Hill-Rom by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 139,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 23,194 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

