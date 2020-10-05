Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) Issued By Truist Securiti

MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) – Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MEDNAX in a research report issued on Thursday, October 1st. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald expects that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for MEDNAX’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $509.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.90 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 61.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.86%.

MD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on MEDNAX from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of MD opened at $16.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.71, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. MEDNAX has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $28.66.

In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Nikolopoulos sold 10,000 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $190,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,565.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 37.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 71,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 17.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 367,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 54,986 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in MEDNAX during the second quarter worth about $282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 24.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 509,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,718,000 after acquiring an additional 98,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 4.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,651,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,241,000 after buying an additional 71,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

