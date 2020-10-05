Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Raised by Analyst

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for DaVita in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 1st. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.47.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. DaVita has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.83.

DVA stock opened at $84.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.18. DaVita has a 1-year low of $54.08 and a 1-year high of $92.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.78.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.65. DaVita had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in DaVita by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in DaVita by 257.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in DaVita by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in DaVita by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $50,297.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,177.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Leanne M. Zumwalt sold 3,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $332,049.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,493,843.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,350 shares of company stock valued at $17,982,347 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

