Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Preferred Bank in a report issued on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the bank will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.13. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $43.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.39 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PFBC. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $32.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $495.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $64.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 279.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 291,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,856,000 after buying an additional 214,702 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 602,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,805,000 after acquiring an additional 209,527 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 655.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 77,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 67,339 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 99,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 49,573 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $1,594,000. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

