Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.76. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $319.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.38 million.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.22.

NYSE:WAL opened at $33.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2,677.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,567,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,454 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 292.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,638,000 after buying an additional 1,429,280 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 64.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,130,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,222,000 after buying an additional 837,825 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter worth $18,309,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 763.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 427,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,087,000 after purchasing an additional 378,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

