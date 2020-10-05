ACCOR S A/S’s (ACCYY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of ACCOR S A/S (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ACCOR S A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. HSBC reissued a buy rating on shares of ACCOR S A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of ACCOR S A/S in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of ACCOR S A/S in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, downgraded shares of ACCOR S A/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

ACCYY opened at $5.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average is $5.51. ACCOR S A/S has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $9.56.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through Fastbooking, Availpro, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

