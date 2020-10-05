A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S operates as a shipping company. It operates container vessels, tankers, supply ships, special vessels, APM terminials and oil drilling rigs. A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $7.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.88. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $8.08. The firm has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

See Also: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (AMKBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.