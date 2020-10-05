AMS AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Lifted to Buy at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of AMS AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AMSSY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of AMS AG/ADR in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of AMS AG/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AMS AG/ADR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of AMSSY stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. AMS AG/ADR has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $24.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average of $7.98.

AMS AG/ADR Company Profile

ams AG designs, manufactures, and sells sensor and analog IC solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It provides audio front-ends for personal media players and other mobile consumer devices, as well as standalone amplifiers and telephone integrated circuits (ICs); environmental sensors for appliance, automotive, building technology, consumer, and industrial applications; and light sensors products, including a portfolio of digital ambient light, digital color, proximity detection, light-to-digital, light-to-voltage, and light-to-frequency sensors, as well as linear sensor arrays for intelligent light sensing.

