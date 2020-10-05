Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:APPEF opened at $23.85 on Friday. Appen has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.05.

Appen Company Profile

Appen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides data solutions and services for machine learning and artificial intelligence applications for technology companies, auto manufacturers, and government agencies in Australia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Content Relevance and Language Resources.

