Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:APPEF opened at $23.85 on Friday. Appen has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.05.
