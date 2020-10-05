Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2020

Citigroup upgraded shares of Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AWCMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alumina from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alumina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Alumina from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alumina presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS AWCMY opened at $3.88 on Friday. Alumina has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average of $4.19.

Alumina Company Profile

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

