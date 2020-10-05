Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Short Interest Down 9.6% in September

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,300 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the August 31st total of 2,345,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,514.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke alerts:

BAMXF opened at $73.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.35. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $84.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Bayerische Motoren Werke will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.