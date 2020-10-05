Short Interest in OTCMKTS:DYFSF (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Rises By 12.8%

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2020

OTCMKTS:DYFSF (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the August 31st total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 767,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS DYFSF opened at $0.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48. OTCMKTS:DYFSF has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.93.

About OTCMKTS:DYFSF

dynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, distribution, and installation of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patented and patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced carbon emissions.

