Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Short Interest Update

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 409,200 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the August 31st total of 362,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 38.6 days.

Shares of EADSF opened at $75.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.28. Airbus has a 1 year low of $50.86 and a 1 year high of $154.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Norddeutsche Landesbank cut shares of Airbus to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbus has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

