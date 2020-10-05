GLG Life Tech Corp (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GLG Life Tech Corp (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GLGLF opened at $0.15 on Monday. GLG Life Tech has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.96.
About GLG Life Tech
