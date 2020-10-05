GLG Life Tech Corp (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

GLG Life Tech Corp (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLGLF opened at $0.15 on Monday. GLG Life Tech has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.96.

About GLG Life Tech

GLG Life Tech Corp. engages in the production and supply of natural sweeteners. Its products include stevia extract and monk fruit which can be used in foods, dietary, supplements and cosmetic industry. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

Read More: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders

Receive News & Ratings for GLG Life Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLG Life Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Appen Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group
Appen Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group
Alumina Upgraded at Citigroup
Alumina Upgraded at Citigroup
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Short Interest Down 9.6% in September
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Short Interest Down 9.6% in September
Short Interest in OTCMKTS:DYFSF Rises By 12.8%
Short Interest in OTCMKTS:DYFSF Rises By 12.8%
Airbus SE Short Interest Update
Airbus SE Short Interest Update
GLG Life Tech Corp Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest
GLG Life Tech Corp Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report