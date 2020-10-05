GLG Life Tech Corp (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GLG Life Tech Corp (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLGLF opened at $0.15 on Monday. GLG Life Tech has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.96.

About GLG Life Tech

GLG Life Tech Corp. engages in the production and supply of natural sweeteners. Its products include stevia extract and monk fruit which can be used in foods, dietary, supplements and cosmetic industry. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

