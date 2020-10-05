Short Interest in Faurecia SA (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Grows By 13.0%

Faurecia SA (OTCMKTS:FURCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,300 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the August 31st total of 133,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FURCF opened at $45.59 on Monday. Faurecia has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $55.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.39 and its 200-day moving average is $38.69.

Several research firms have issued reports on FURCF. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Faurecia in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Faurecia in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America upgraded Faurecia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Main First Bank upgraded Faurecia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Faurecia in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Faurecia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Seating, Interior Systems, and Clean Mobility. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, and adjustment mechanisms.

