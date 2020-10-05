Short Interest in Faurecia SA (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Grows By 13.0%

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Faurecia SA (OTCMKTS:FURCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,300 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the August 31st total of 133,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FURCF opened at $45.59 on Monday. Faurecia has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $55.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.39 and its 200-day moving average is $38.69.

Several research firms have issued reports on FURCF. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Faurecia in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Faurecia in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America upgraded Faurecia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Main First Bank upgraded Faurecia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Faurecia in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Faurecia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Faurecia

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Seating, Interior Systems, and Clean Mobility. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, and adjustment mechanisms.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Faurecia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faurecia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Appen Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group
Appen Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group
Alumina Upgraded at Citigroup
Alumina Upgraded at Citigroup
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Short Interest Down 9.6% in September
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Short Interest Down 9.6% in September
Short Interest in OTCMKTS:DYFSF Rises By 12.8%
Short Interest in OTCMKTS:DYFSF Rises By 12.8%
Airbus SE Short Interest Update
Airbus SE Short Interest Update
GLG Life Tech Corp Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest
GLG Life Tech Corp Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report