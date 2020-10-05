Great Canadian Gaming Corporation (OTCMKTS:GCGMF) Short Interest Up 11.6% in September

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation (OTCMKTS:GCGMF) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 671,300 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the August 31st total of 601,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,713.0 days.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Great Canadian Gaming from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

GCGMF stock opened at $18.38 on Monday. Great Canadian Gaming has a 1 year low of $13.45 and a 1 year high of $34.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.05.

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates as a gaming and entertainment company in Canada. As of March 3, 2020, it operated 25 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Its facilities include approximately 16,000 slot machines, 575 table games, 71 dining amenities, and 500 hotel rooms.

