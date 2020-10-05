CIELO S A/S (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

CIELO S A/S (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,100 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the August 31st total of 67,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of CIOXY opened at $0.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CIELO S A/S has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.25.

CIELO S A/S (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $456.66 million during the quarter. CIELO S A/S had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 5.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CIOXY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of CIELO S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CIELO S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th.

CIELO S A/S Company Profile

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. The company is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for CIELO S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIELO S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Appen Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group
Appen Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group
Alumina Upgraded at Citigroup
Alumina Upgraded at Citigroup
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Short Interest Down 9.6% in September
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Short Interest Down 9.6% in September
Short Interest in OTCMKTS:DYFSF Rises By 12.8%
Short Interest in OTCMKTS:DYFSF Rises By 12.8%
Airbus SE Short Interest Update
Airbus SE Short Interest Update
GLG Life Tech Corp Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest
GLG Life Tech Corp Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report