GMO Internet Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

GMO Internet Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,300 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the August 31st total of 114,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 40.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GMOYF opened at $25.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.37. GMO Internet has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $29.57.

About GMO Internet

GMO Internet, Inc provides various Internet services worldwide. It operates through Internet Infrastructure, Online Advertising and Media, Internet Finance, and Cryptocurrency segments. It offers Internet infrastructure services in the areas of domain, hosting, cloud, security, payments, e-commerce support, connection, Website creation support, marketing support, community, contents, and IoT.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for GMO Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMO Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Appen Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group
Appen Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group
Alumina Upgraded at Citigroup
Alumina Upgraded at Citigroup
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Short Interest Down 9.6% in September
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Short Interest Down 9.6% in September
Short Interest in OTCMKTS:DYFSF Rises By 12.8%
Short Interest in OTCMKTS:DYFSF Rises By 12.8%
Airbus SE Short Interest Update
Airbus SE Short Interest Update
GLG Life Tech Corp Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest
GLG Life Tech Corp Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report