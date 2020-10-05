GMO Internet Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GMO Internet Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,300 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the August 31st total of 114,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 40.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GMOYF opened at $25.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.37. GMO Internet has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $29.57.
About GMO Internet
