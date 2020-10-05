GMO Internet Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GMO Internet Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,300 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the August 31st total of 114,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 40.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GMOYF opened at $25.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.37. GMO Internet has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $29.57.

About GMO Internet

GMO Internet, Inc provides various Internet services worldwide. It operates through Internet Infrastructure, Online Advertising and Media, Internet Finance, and Cryptocurrency segments. It offers Internet infrastructure services in the areas of domain, hosting, cloud, security, payments, e-commerce support, connection, Website creation support, marketing support, community, contents, and IoT.

