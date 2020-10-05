Chemesis International Inc (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Short Interest Update

Chemesis International Inc (OTCMKTS:CADMF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,100 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the August 31st total of 88,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 277,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Chemesis International stock opened at $0.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.60. Chemesis International has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $6.42.

Get Chemesis International alerts:

Chemesis International Company Profile

Chemesis International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products in California, Puerto Rico, and Colombia. It provides various types of extractions, formulations, and products specializing in BHO extraction, alchohol extraction, and CO2 extraction.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemesis International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemesis International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.