Chemesis International Inc (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Chemesis International Inc (OTCMKTS:CADMF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,100 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the August 31st total of 88,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 277,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Chemesis International stock opened at $0.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.60. Chemesis International has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $6.42.

Chemesis International Company Profile

Chemesis International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products in California, Puerto Rico, and Colombia. It provides various types of extractions, formulations, and products specializing in BHO extraction, alchohol extraction, and CO2 extraction.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemesis International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemesis International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Appen Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group
Appen Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group
Alumina Upgraded at Citigroup
Alumina Upgraded at Citigroup
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Short Interest Down 9.6% in September
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Short Interest Down 9.6% in September
Short Interest in OTCMKTS:DYFSF Rises By 12.8%
Short Interest in OTCMKTS:DYFSF Rises By 12.8%
Airbus SE Short Interest Update
Airbus SE Short Interest Update
GLG Life Tech Corp Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest
GLG Life Tech Corp Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report