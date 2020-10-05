Chemesis International Inc (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Short Interest Update

Chemesis International Inc (OTCMKTS:CADMF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,100 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the August 31st total of 88,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 277,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Chemesis International stock opened at $0.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.60. Chemesis International has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $6.42.
Chemesis International Company Profile
